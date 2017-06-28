Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
This tattoo changes colors based on your biology
by Edward Vega
@CNNMoney
Created at MIT Media Lab and Harvard Medical School, this tattoo changes colors based on changes in your levels of glucose, sodium or pH balance.
Related Videos
00:51
This tattoo changes colors based on your biology
00:56
Undergrads design medical devices
01:15
This smart backpack syncs to your social media
03:02
Apple's Phil Schiller: To predict the future, invent it
01:00
This robot just composed original music
01:20
This versatile robot does the wave
Top Videos
03:15
GM CEO: We need more diverse engineers
00:56
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
:12:13
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
01:40
Boeing vs. Airbus: The middle of the market battle
02:57
Google fined record $2.7 billion by EU
00:50
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Donald Trump
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
China frees activists who probed factory that made Ivanka Trump shoes, group says
Exclusive: GM CEO Mary Barra says the world needs more coders
Global cyberattack: What you need to know