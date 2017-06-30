Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Watch Waymo's self-driving cars practice around emergency vehicles
by Edward Vega
@CNNMoney
In Chandler Arizona, Waymo's self-driving vans practice driving near ambulances, police cars and fire trucks.
