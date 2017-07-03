Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
This robot can help people with physical disabilities
by Edward Vega
@CNNMoney
This robot made by Toyota can open doors, pick up a variety of items, and be controlled manually, making it a helpful aid to people who are elderly or disabled. But when will it be available to the public?
