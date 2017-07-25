Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Elon Musk: We should regulate AI to keep public safe
At the International Astronautical Congress, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk talks about the rapid advancements in AI and what the government's role should be in regulation.
