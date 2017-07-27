Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Hacker shows how he cracked a smart gun

A hacker who goes by the name Plore found three ways to hack into the Armatix IP1 smart gun. The gun is designed to fire only when paired with the users smart watch.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular