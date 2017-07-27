Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Hacker shows how he cracked a smart gun
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
A hacker who goes by the name Plore found three ways to hack into the Armatix IP1 smart gun. The gun is designed to fire only when paired with the users smart watch.
Related Videos
00:59
Hacker shows how he cracked a smart gun
00:51
Mall installs 'husband pods' for bored spouses
01:04
These shoes will keep you from falling
02:11
Bikesharing gives independence to these teens
00:55
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
00:45
Neil Armstrong's moon sample bag sold for $1.8M
Top Videos
05:29
Power plants bring big money and big concerns to Maryland community
00:55
Apple's move to help the hearing impaired
02:11
Bikesharing gives independence to these teens
02:36
Would you get 'microchipped' at work?
02:14
Elon Musk: We should regulate AI to keep public safe
01:14
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Jeff Bezos dethrones Bill Gates as world's richest person
Coca-Cola is replacing Coke Zero with a new drink
Twitter now losing users in the U.S.