Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
Dancing robots set world record ... again
by Shen Lu
@CNNMoney
1,069 robots broke a Guinness World Record for the "most robots dancing simultaneously" in Guangzhou, China. The humanoid machines were created by WL Intelligent Technology.
Related Videos
00:52
Dancing robots set world record ... again
01:05
Colorado invests in self-driving crash trucks
02:11
Does this $1200 crib make your newborn sleep?
01:01
These employees test self-driving cars
03:16
Can algorithms change suburban politics?
01:36
Dutch engineers test 'floating island'
Top Videos
04:14
Email prankster poses as Bannon, punks Breitbart
03:06
Where do your first amendment rights end online?
01:55
Trump vs. China: Tensions over trade
01:25
The financial cost of the war in Afghanistan
02:08
The pillars of Trump's Afghanistan strategy
01:15
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Emails: Breitbart editor pledges to do 'dirty work' for Bannon, smears Ivanka
Prison looms for ex-lottery worker who rigged winnings gets 25 years in prison
About 28 million TV viewers watched Trump's Afghanistan speech