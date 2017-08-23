Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Future Tense

Annoying auto safety feature actually works

You might get annoyed when your car beeps or buzzes at you when you're starting to drift out of your lane, but a new IIHS study shows that the technology actually prevents a lot of potentially serious crashes.

