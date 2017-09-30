Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest Means Business

Microsoft: Past, Present & Future

There have been only three CEOs at Microsoft. The current chief executive is Satya Nadella thinks he knows where the next tech wave is headed. If he's wrong, there won't a fourth CEO to fix it. (2/2)

