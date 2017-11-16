Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Newly discovered exoplanet could support life

Newly discovered exoplanet Ross 128 b is only 11 light years away. Astronomers found it using a planet hunting instrument called HARPS at the European Southern Observatory in Chile, and say that the temperate world could potentially support life.

