Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

The challenges of creating hybrid electric planes

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens are joining forces to test a hybrid electric concept plane. Frank Anton, head of eAircraft at Siemans, explains how project E-Fan X will work.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular