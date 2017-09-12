Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Apple unveils 4K TV, Apple Watch Series 3
Apple announced a new 4K Apple TV at the company's annual press conference Tuesday. They also unveiled Apple Watch Series 3, which enables users to make calls entirely from your wrist.
