Gadgets

Apple's new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in :90

Apple unveiled its new all-glass iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Tuesday. Both phones offer wireless charging, new cameras, and an upgraded processor. The iPhone 8 Plus has a 'Portrait Lighting' mode designed to simulate professional lighting.

