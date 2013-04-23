Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Stream

Can tech prevent texting and driving?

Over 3,000 people die every year from distracted driving. A few technology companies are trying to get the phones out of drivers' hands.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech