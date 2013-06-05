Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

Pizza delivery by drone: Just a fun concept

Although Dominos excited many people with its video of a pizza-delivering drone, it is still very much a concept. Here's why delivery drones aren't feasible in the foreseeable future.

