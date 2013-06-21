Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

Could Instagram video be a Vine killer?

With 15 seconds of video instead of 6 and more than 130 million users, could Instagram's new video offering kill off Twitter's Vine?

Innovation Nation
  • untitled
This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.