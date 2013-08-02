Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

CNNMoney Reports

Hackers control car's steering and brakes

Taking advantage of in-car computing, hackers at the DEF CON conference are able to take control of a car by hard-wiring into its systems. Laurie Segall reports.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular