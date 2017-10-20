Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Upstarts
Got an idea for a dating app? M14 Industries will code it for you
M14 Industries takes the coding and software engineering out of app development. They created a platform where business can focus on branding and marketing— and M14 Industries does the rest.
Related Videos
02:12
Got an idea for a dating app? M14 Industries will code it for you
01:13
Startup Bodega accused of cultural insensitivity
02:35
This weed distributor is trying to fight 'big marijuana'
00:43
Flying taxis want to take off
01:58
Can Taxify disrupt Uber's London stronghold?
02:20
How an Ivy Leaguer's need for caffeine launched a startup
Top Videos
01:21
The number of black CEOs keeps shrinking
00:49
Jeff Bezos smashes bottle on top of wind turbine
01:28
Why rising stocks don't benefit everyone
01:40
Cuban to Mavs players: Let's 'control the message' on protests
01:54
Remembering the worst day in stock market history
02:17
Being a female director: Melissa Joan Hart explains it all
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until December 2018 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Laptops could be banned from checked airline bags due to fire risk
Millions of Americans are left out of the stock market boom
GE's nightmare just got worse