Money Essentials

Why you need to budget weekly (not monthly)

How to save $1,000 this year
How to save $1,000 this year

Sometimes it can feel like you've got a lot of balls in the air, money-wise. In the midst of all this juggling, how long can you keep your eye on your budget?

About a week, says behavioral economist Dan Ariely.

Even though many popular budgeting programs are set up to help you allocate your money by the month, monthly budgets are not setting you up for success. You'll gain greater control by budgeting weekly.

A month is way too long for us to keep our financial impulses in check, says George Friedman, CEO and founder of Qapital, a banking app that offers tools for customized saving. A better time span, he says, is a week.

"It is a manageable amount of transactions to look at," Friedman says. "It is very clear this is the way to go since it is so easy to see previous weeks' expenses and compare your progress from week to week."

Since Qapital rolled out a weekly spending target tool on their site in November, Friedman says users' engagement with their budget has increased by 30%.

Here's why and how to put yourself on a weekly adult allowance.

1. You can better anticipate and examine weekly expenses

The strongest evidence of the benefit of a weekly schedule is that even people who are paid bi-weekly have less money the second week than the first, according to Ariely.

Even though many of your mandatory expenses (bills, utilities and rent) are due monthly, discretionary spending (the part of your spending not going to bills or rent) occurs more frequently and can get out of control quickly.

2. There is a lower volume of transactions

There are far fewer transactions during a week than during a month of spending. That makes looking over your expenses much easier, less tedious, and more manageable.

Weeks are a more readily comparable unit of time, too. Plus weeks come around more often than months and provide more opportunities for you to tweak your budget.

3. How to set up a weekly spending allowance

To use the weekly spending target on Qapital, you can set up the Qapital Visa Debit card, either by having your paycheck deposited there, or moving your discretionary money in on a weekly basis from your own bank account.

Based on your spending patterns, Qapital will set up a weekly spending target for you. The average is about $300, says Friedman.

Your discretionary spending will be tracked and you'll get tips on Sunday evening about ways to curb your spending and stay under budget.

You can do this on your own, too, by moving your weekly discretionary income on a prepaid debit card each week.

CNNMoney (New York) First published January 19, 2018: 10:21 AM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

SmartAsset

NextAdvisor