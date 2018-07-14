Twitter suspends 2 accounts linked to Russian intelligence after hacking indictment

Twitter has suspended two accounts allegedly used by Russian intelligence officers to spread information hacked from Democrats computers and email accounts during the 2016 presidential election.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that the social media network had suspended accounts for @GUCCIFER_2 and @dcleaks.

The move comes a day after the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers, accusing them of a "sustained effort" to penetrate the computers and email accounts of Democrats and the staged releases of documents to impact the election.

The indictment said the hackers targeted Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, to "release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity."

Friday's indictment was secured by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Moscow's interference in the election and whether President Donald Trump's campaign cooperated with the effort.

Deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said there is no evidence tying the Trump campaign to hacking attempts.

--This is a developing story