How much more can Netflix grow?

Netflix is getting bigger and bigger. But can it keep that momentum going?

The streaming service will report earnings after the closing bell Monday.

So far, the company has had an exceptional year. Shares have soared since the beginning of 2018. It has 125 million global subscribers, and is expected to announce it added 5.5 million more in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters. Netflix (NFLX) was also recently valued at nearly $180 billion — more than Disney (DIS).

Some analysts, however, say Netflix might have already peaked. UBS analyst Eric Sheridan said last week that he thinks investors are ignoring the risk that rivals could eat into Netflix's share.

Is the binge over for Netflix stock?

How competitors plan to overtake the streaming giant will be a big question going into next year.

Disney, for example, is planning its own streaming service to launch in 2019. The company is also close to finalizing a deal for the movie studio assets of 21st Century Fox (FOXA). The company would also inherit Fox's share of Hulu if that deal goes through, giving Disney a majority stake in that streaming service.

In a blog post Monday, BTIG Research analyst Rich Greenfield posed several questions for company management, including about the importance of Disney and Fox content to Netflix.

Disney, which licenses movies and shows to Netflix, has said it is ending the partnership next year, and will use its new service to host its content. Netflix will retain some stuff for now, like the Marvel TV series "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones." It will also keep some movies until their deals expire.

Although Netflix licenses a lot of Disney and Fox content now, Greenfield questioned whether Disney's new streaming service would really be able to deal a decisive blow to Netflix by taking its content away.

Greenfield also questioned how Apple's plans in entertainment might affect Netflix. He pointed out that Apple (AAPL) has 19 series in the pipeline.

Apple's iOS and tvOS platforms are "clearly important" for watching Netflix, Greenfield added. He asked whether it would concern Netflix if the tech giant offers its own video content to iOS device owners at no cost.

Some analysts are more bullish on Netflix. Daniel Ives of GBH Research said in a report that he expects Netflix to "handily beat" Wall Street's forecasts.

Subscriber additions could be "roughly 15% to 20%" higher than estimates -- and that means Netflix's earnings should easily surpass targets, too. As a result, Ives thinks the stock could hit $500 a share. It's currently trading at around $400.

--CNNMoney's Paul La Monica contributed to this report.