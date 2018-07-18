Europe prepares to hit Google with another huge fine

Europe could soon bring the hammer down on Google.

The European Commission is expected to hit the company with a massive fine over allegations that it pushed its apps on smartphone users and thwarted competitors.

The complaints — brought by European and American rivals — have been under investigation since 2015, and a decision will be announced Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. The European Union's top antitrust official Margrethe Vestager is scheduled to address reporters at 7 a.m. ET in Brussels.

The Commission declined to comment ahead of the press conference.

EU regulators have taken a much more adversarial approach to big tech companies than their US counterparts, especially when it comes to competition, data protection and tax issues.

Last year, Google (GOOGL) was hit with a record EU antitrust fine of €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) for prioritizing its shopping service over competitors in search. Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) have also been penalized by European regulators.

The Commission has accused Google of violating antitrust rules by requiring manufacturers to install its apps on smartphones before they are sold. Regulators have also alleged that Google sought to prevent manufacturers from using alternatives to its Android operating system.

The European Union could force the tech company to change its business practices. It could also be fined as much as 10% of its annual global sales, which topped $110 billion in 2017.

Google has argued that its practices have not reduced consumer choice.