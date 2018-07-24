Whirlpool loved Trump's tariffs. Now it's struggling

"Tariffs are the greatest!" President Donald Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning. Whirlpool used to agree.

In January, when Trump announced tariffs on imported washing machines, CEO Marc Bitzer told analysts, "This is, without any doubt, a positive catalyst for Whirlpool."

But the Trump administration didn't stop there. It imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, sending raw material prices skyrocketing. Steel prices in the United States are 60% higher than the rest of the world, Bitzer told analysts on Tuesday. That has raised costs for Whirlpool by $350 million and squeezed its profit margins.

Now Whirlpool is backtracking on its protectionist cheerleading.

The company on Monday slashed its profit outlook for 2018 in part due to a "very challenging cost environment." Whirlpool's (WHR) stock tanked 12% on Tuesday after it missed Wall Street's expectations.

"The global steel costs have risen substantially, and in particular, in the US, they have reached unexplainable levels," Bitzer told analysts. "Uncertainty" around additional tariffs and global trade had disrupted Whirlpool's supply chain, he said.

Whirlpool and rivals, such as LG and Samsung, have increased prices on washing machines since the tariffs went into effect. That led some people to pass up a new purchase. Washing machine prices in June were up close to 20% from a year prior, according to the Labor Department.

Whirlpool's sales in the United States fell 2.2% last quarter from "very slow market demand." In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company's second biggest market, sales tumbled 12%.

Whirlpool hinted that it planned to continue raising prices to offset raw material inflation, which means that consumers holding out for a cheaper washing machine might have to wait a while.