GM and Boeing push stocks into reverse

Investors aren't pleased with what they're hearing from Corporate America.

The Dow fell Wednesday after auto giants GM (GM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) provided weak outlooks for the rest of the year. GM shares fell 7% in early trading, and Fiat Chrysler's stock tumbled more than 9%.

Rising commodity prices put a dent into GM's forecast. Costs for steel and aluminum have risen because of the Trump administration's tariffs on those metals.

Boeing (BA), the biggest component in the Dow, also fell despite solid earnings and a boost to its revenue guidance.

But the jet maker's earnings forecast wasn't as strong as investors were hoping for. Boeing also cut its profit margin outlook for its defense unit. Boeing's stock is up more than 20% this year, so expectations were sky high.

Boeing rival Northrop Grumman (NOC) also fell despite earnings that topped estimates.

Better than expected profit from Coca-Cola (KO) was a bright spot. Coke's stock rose nearly 2% thanks to solid sales of its iconic beverages, particularly the recently revamped Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Wednesday's market pullback follows a strong day on Tuesday. Stocks climbed after solid results from Dow components Verizon (VZ) and United Technologies (UTX) as well as drug maker Eli Lilly (LLY).

Most companies have indicated they aren't seeing much of an impact on sales and profit from the growing trade tension between the United States and China — not to mention Europe, Canada and Mexico.

Second-quarter earnings have still been solid, particularly from technology companies. The Nasdaq was up slightly Wednesday and has gained nearly 14% this year. It is near a record high, just under 8,000.

Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) hit an all-time high Tuesday after it reported stellar results. That news helped lift Facebook, which will report its latest earnings after the closing bell Wednesday.

Facebook (FB) is also at an all-time high, a sign that investors are no longer worried about the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and are instead focused on strong growth at Facebook-owned Instagram.

