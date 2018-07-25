Struggling Mattel to lay off more than 2,200 workers

Mattel is laying off more than 2,200 employees after a dismal quarter.

The company said Wednesday that it's firing 22% of its non-manufacturing workforce.

"We see a lot of opportunities, but there has been a big discrepancy between our financial performance over the last few years and where the company should be," Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement.

Kreiz was named chief executive in April. He took over for Margo Georgiadis, who held the top spot at the struggling toymaker for just over a year.

The company said its big sales decline was primarily due to the Toys "R' Us bankruptcy.