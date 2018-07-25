Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who saved Fiat and Chrysler, dies at 66

Auto legend Sergio Marchionne, the charismatic executive who turned Fiat and Chrysler around before combining the automakers as a profitable business, died Wednesday. He was 66.

"Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," John Elkann, a member of Fiat's founding Agnelli family, said in a statement.

FCA (FCAU)had announced Marchionne's abrupt resignation as CEO on Saturday, citing "unexpected complications" while he was recovering from surgery. Marchionne was also chief executive of Ferrari, and both FCA and Ferrari announced successors who took immediate control of the companies.

Over a long career, Marchionne left an indelible mark on the industry. He was the CEO of Fiat when he bought Chrysler out of bankruptcy in 2009 following a US government bailout. The companies merged about four years ago.