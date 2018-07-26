Facebook removes four videos on pages operated by Alex Jones and InfoWars

Facebook removed four videos on pages operated by InfoWars and its founder, Alex Jones, a spokesperson for the social media company said Thursday night.

"We received reports related to four different videos on the Pages that Infowars and Alex Jones maintain on Facebook," the spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN. "We reviewed the content against our Community Standards and determined that it violates. All four videos have been removed from Facebook."

It was not immediately clear which videos Facebook removed, but the spokesperson said that the company's community standards "make it clear that we prohibit content that encourages physical harm [bullying], or attacks someone based on their religious affiliation or gender identity [hate speech]."

A representative for InfoWars did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Facebook spokesperson said that three of the four videos were reported to Facebook Wednesday. The other video was reported a month ago, but was not taken down at the time, the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said the company made a mistake when it initially reviewed the video and corrected it upon reviewing the content again.

Jones was sent a notice that he had repeatedly violated Facebook's policies and would be subject to a 30-day ban the next time he did so, the spokesperson said.

Content removals qualify as strikes against pages. Facebook has said when a page acquires a certain number of strikes, the page will be removed. Facebook, however, has not said precisely how many strikes it would take such action, explaining that it evaluates action on a case-by-case basis.

InfoWars is an organization notorious for spreading demonstrably false information and conspiracy theories on a host of issues, including suggesting that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, and that the September 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job orchestrated by the US government.

Facebook's action against InfoWars came one day after YouTube removed four videos posted by Jones. YouTube issued Jones a "strike," meaning he is unable to livestream content for three months.

CNN reported last week that the InfoWars Facebook page has skirted a number disciplinary measures that Facebook has in place to enforce its community guidelines.

For weeks, Facebook has suffered a public relations crisis over how it handles misinformation and false news on its platform.

The trouble started for Facebook when it invited reporters earlier this month to its Manhattan offices to tout the various ways in which it combats misinformation. Asked by CNN how they can claim to be serious about tackling the problem of misinformation online while simultaneously allowing InfoWars to maintain a page with nearly one million followers, company executives struggled to provide an answer.

Last Wednesday, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to explain Facebook's position on the matter, he gave new fuel to the controversy by saying he did not know if Holocaust deniers intended to deceive others when sharing Holocaust-denying material. Zuckerberg later walked back his comments.