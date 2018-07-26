Amazon profit tops $2 billion for first time

Amazon topped $2 billion in quarterly profit for the first time in its history, fueled by continued growth in Prime subscriptions, cloud computing and its nascent advertising business.

Amazon said Thursday that it made $2.5 billion in profit for the three months ending in June, a staggering jump from the $197 million it posted in the same period in the same period last year.

It marked the third consecutive quarter that Amazon has topped $1 billion in profit, a remarkable feat for a company once known for investing so much in its business that it often lost money. Amazon continues to invest heavily in fulfillment centers, new stores and pricey content deals.

However, the results were tempered by weaker than expected sales growth. Amazon sales hit $52.9 billion for the quarter, a 39% from the same period a year earlier but slightly below Wall Street's estimates.

The stock climbed 2% in after hours trading Thursday following the results.

Earlier this month, Amazon's market value topped $900 billion for the first time, putting it on the cusp of eclipsing Apple as the world's most valuable company.