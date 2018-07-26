Amazon earnings: The First Look

Amazon posted a big spike in profits for the three months ending in June, fueled by continued growth in Prime subscriptions, cloud computing and its nascent advertising business.

Amazon (AMZN) reported second quarter earnings results after the bell Thursday. Wall Street expected Amazon to post strong growth in its profits even as it continues to invest in fulfillment centers, new stores and pricey content deals.

Earlier this month, Amazon's market value topped $900 billion for the first time, putting it on the cusp of eclipsing Apple as the world's most valuable company.

More to come...