Exxon is missing out on the oil boom

ExxonMobil is struggling to cash in on America's oil boom.

The largest US oil company revealed on Friday that it pumped 7% less oil and gas around the world last quarter. It's a reflection of how Exxon was late to capitalize on the shale revolution in its own backyard.

Exxon's (XOM) profit climbed by 18% to $3.95 billion. However, that widely missed expectations and is well shy of the spiking earnings that many of its smaller, more nimble peers are enjoying.

Shares of Exxon slipped 3% in premarket trading, continuing their recent struggles.

Exxon's latest results may not be enough to restore investor confidence in a company that remains in a deep slump. Its production has declined in eight of the past nine quarters even as the United States pumps more oil than ever before.

The good news for Exxon is that it's now investing heavily in shale -- and it's starting to see some results. Exxon said its production in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Bakken of North Dakota soared 30% last quarter.

CEO Darren Woods is also attempting to jumpstart growth by plowing billions of dollars into expensive projects in South America, Africa and Papua New Guinea.

But investors are losing patience with Exxon as its rivals focus on returning cash to shareholders through massive buybacks.