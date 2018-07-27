Shareholders approve Disney's purchase of most of 21st Century Fox

Disney's blockbuster deal for most of 21st Century Fox is complete.

Shareholders at both companies voted Friday to approve Disney's $71.3 billion purchase of the Fox assets. Disney (DIS) will get Fox's (FOXA) movie studio, which includes franchises like "Avatar" and "X-men," along with cable channels like FX and National Geographic.

Disney also picked up Fox's 22 regional sports networks in the deal, though it agreed last month to sell them as a way to satisfy antitrust concerns from the US government.

Fox will keep Fox News, Fox Sports and the Fox broadcasting network as a separate company.

Friday's votes end a lengthy drama over the Fox assets, and solidify Disney's status as an even bigger Hollywood powerhouse. Disney, which already owns the Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar franchises, has been trying to buy Fox since last December.

That agreement was briefly cast into doubt earlier this summer when Comcast (CMCSA) submitted a dramatic counteroffer for Fox. After Disney upped its offer, Comcast backed down.