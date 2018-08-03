4 things to expect from Friday's jobs report

The Labor Department is set to provide another snapshot of America's strong economy when it releases the July jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

1. Back below 4%? Unemployment stands at 4%, close to an 18-year low. Last month, it ticked up because more than 600,000 Americans entered the labor market looking for work. Economists polled by Thomson Reuters predict it will drop to 3.9%, and many believe it will keep falling over time as businesses drain the remaining slack from the labor force. "It's going to bounce around a lot in part because we are bringing in those extra people," said Josh Wright, chief economist at the software firm iCIMS.

2. Job growth continues: The economy has added an average of more than 214,000 jobs a month this year after blowing past economists' expectations in May and June. Economists predict businesses added 190,000 jobs in July. "There appears to be more slack than anyone realized," Wright said.

3. Wage watch: Wage growth, which has been sluggish for most of the economic recovery, has strengthened in recent months. Economists project hourly wages in July climbed 0.3% from June and 2.7% compared with the same point last year.

4. Tariff ripple effects? It's not clear yet that the Trump administration's tariffs, and retaliation from other countries, have slowed down the economy. "It appears to be that the strength of fiscal stimulus measures are outweighing any kind of effect of trade tensions," Wright said. He is looking to the manufacturing sector's July hiring number for signs of a tariff drag.