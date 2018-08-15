Money Essentials

How much of a pay raise can you really ask for?

How much do YOU earn?
How much do YOU earn?

Talking about money is hard for many people. Asking for more money is even harder.

When you finally muster up the courage to ask your boss for a raise or give salary requirements to a potential employer, then you have to come up with a reasonable number. You don't want to lowball yourself, but you also don't want to aim too high and seem like you're out of touch.

"I am a big fan of shooting for a number that delights you, not one that satisfies you," said Selena Rezvani, author of "Pushback: How Smart Women Ask -— and Stand Up — for What They Want."

But your number still needs to be in reason.

The key to negotiating a salary is knowing your value. That way, you can feel confident in your number.

First, you need to establish a range for what other professionals within your role and in your industry make. Consult a variety of sources, including websites like Glassdoor and Indeed and professional associations, talk to recruiters and don't be shy about asking people in the industry if they are comfortable sharing their salary.

You're asking for a raise

How much to ask for: 10% above your current salary

If you feel underpaid at your current gig, don't be afraid to speak up and ask for a raise.

But do your homework first.

Track your accomplishments: successful projects you've worked on, ways you've increased revenue or saved the company money, innovations and effective collaborations.

"Be aware of your unique skill set," said Joel Garfinkle, executive coach and author of "Get Paid What You're Worth."

"Identify your value and prove your overall impact on the organization."

Bring positive notes and glowing reviews from team members and clients to highlight your accomplishments, and be sure to call out future results you will bring to the company.

"Create fact-based quantifiable data of your accomplishments," said Garfinkle. "That can be a very persuasive way to show the measure of the impact you've had on the company."

You're interviewing for a new job

How much to ask for: 15-20% above your current salary, or reasonable market rate for the position.

This is your opportunity to get the biggest salary increase. It's also a chance to reset if you feel you were being underpaid at your last job.

But, if possible, try to put off salary talk until later in the interview process.

"Before you discuss salary, tell the hiring manager you need to understand the position, its responsibilities, title and everything that would be involved so you can have a better sense of the position and your worth," advised Garfinkle.

Research a fair salary for the position and emphasize your qualifications and skill set. Once you have an employer hooked, you have more bargaining power.

"Yes, the company is taking some risk, but you are the one taking a bet on them and leaving gainful employment," said Rezvani. "They expect you to want and need a good deal."

You're changing careers completely

How much to ask for: likely nothing

Switching careers or breaking into a new industry means you likely have less leverage to negotiate for a bigger paycheck.

"You aren't in the strongest power position because it's hard to show value in a new career or industry," said Garfinkle.

In fact, you might have to brace for a salary cut depending on which industry you are switching into. For instance, if you're going from the private sector to the public, don't be surprised to see your pay reduced.

The key to salary negotiation when switching careers is showing how your skills and experience match up with the needs of your new employer.

For instance, Rezvani worked with a client who was a fabric buyer breaking into an unrelated field, but she emphasized how her experiencing negotiating rates could be advantageous to her new employer.

"If you have a really clear link between what you have done and can be used in the new job, I think you can be aggressive with 5-8% above where you are today," she said.

Your request for a raise was denied

How much to ask for: other benefits

Sometimes, no matter how good a case you make for a raise, it's just not in a company's budget, or within a manager's power to grant.

But there are other compensation options.

Ask for other benefits like an additional week of paid vacation, a more flexible work schedule, professional training or stock options.

And don't leave the room without a follow-up plan. "Ask to revisit the situation in three months," said Garfinkle. "Somehow get a commitment from them."

CNNMoney (New York) First published August 15, 2018: 11:25 AM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

SmartAsset

NextAdvisor