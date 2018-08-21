Can Trump bend the Fed to his will?

President Donald Trump has made his opinion clear: He wants the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

Presidents usually avoid criticizing the central bank, which is designed to be independent from political interference. But Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

"I'm not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I'm not thrilled," the president, who himself appointed Powell to lead the central bank, told Reuters on Monday. "I should be given some help by the Fed."

Will Trump be able to pressure Powell into changing course?

— CNN's Donna Borak contributed to this report.