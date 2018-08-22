Target just had its best quarter in over a decade

Target rode a hot US economy to its strongest quarter in more than a decade.

The company reported that sales at stores open for at least a year increased 6.5%, the most in 13 years. Target (TGT) also said its customer traffic to stores was the strongest since it began reporting the figure in 2008.

Target's results blew past Wall Street's expectations, sending the stock up more than 4% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. Target also raised its full-year outlook, reflecting the company's confidence that it will continue its strength in the second half of the year.

Target's stock is up 47% in the past year, the result of a strategy shift the company laid out in early 2017.

Target said it would spend $7 billion dollars to invest digital operations, extend its private label collections, lower prices, and spruce up stores.

The moves have worked: Target's digital sales grew 41% last quarter compared to a year ago.

Target's same-store sales growth outpaced rival Walmart, which reported a 4.5% rise last week. Walmart said that number was its best in a decade.

Some analysts had worried Walmart's strength would take away from Target, but low unemployment, a jolt from tax cuts, and healthy consumer spending mean American shoppers are flush with enough cash to spend at both big box stores.

A string of other retailers have posted stellar quarters, too. Department stores such as Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy's (M) posted strong same-store sales growth. On Tuesday, TJX (TJX) reported a 7% rise in its division that includes TJMaxx and Marshalls on Tuesday, while Urban Outfitters (URBN) said it had a record period.