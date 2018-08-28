Elon Musk: I never cried in New York Times interview

Elon Musk may have walked away from his plan to take Tesla private, but he's not done throwing punches on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Musk claimed he did not cry in a New York Times interview earlier this month.

"For the record, my voice cracked once during the NY Times article," Musk said. "That's it. There were no tears."

The Times story said the Tesla (TSLA) CEO "alternated between laughter and tears" during an hourlong interview, and that he "choked up multiple times."

"This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career," Musk said in the interview. "It was excruciating."

A spokesperson for the Times said that the paper stands by its description of the telephone interview with Musk.

"Mr. Musk's emotion was audible. It is not true that his voice only cracked once," the spokesperson said.

For the record, my voice cracked once during the NY Times article. That's it. There were no tears. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

The Times interview was conducted the week after the billionaire entrepreneur abruptly announced on Twitter plans to take Tesla private.

The move — and Musk's claim that he had "funding secured" — stunned Wall Street and reportedly drew regulatory scrutiny.

Then, after fewer than three weeks, Musk made a dramatic U-turn and said he would abandon his go-private plan.

"I met with Tesla's board of directors yesterday and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public," Musk said in a statement posted on Tesla's website late Friday. "The board indicated that they agree."

Musk has a big job ahead of him as he resumes trying to build Tesla into a successful public company.

He will need to prove that Tesla can meet its production goals and turn a profit. Musk also has to contend with legal fallout from his go-private attempt, while rebuilding trust on Wall Street.