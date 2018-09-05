You can now get kicked off Uber in Australia for being rude to drivers

Uber is saying no to rude passengers in Australia and New Zealand.

Customers with consistently low ratings can now be removed from the app, according to community guidelines that were updated Wednesday. Riders will receive several warnings before they are blocked.

"The average Aussie is extremely friendly," Susan Anderson, Uber's general manager for Australia and New Zealand, said in an interview with CNN affiliate Channel 7. "These are the small percentage of riders who are not treating drivers with respect."

Channel 7 reported that users with ratings of four stars or below were at risk of being removed. Anderson said the average Australian passenger has a score of at least 4.5 stars.

Uber drivers rate passengers on a scale of one to five stars, and the score is based on an average of the previous 500 trips.

"To get a rating of 4.0 and below you need to have a number of one-star ratings," Anderson said.

Riders with suspended accounts won't be able to use the Uber or the Uber Eats apps.

The new policy goes into effect September 19.

In a company blog post, Uber said it was sharing tips on how to be a better passenger with Australian and New Zealand riders "who have seen a lower than average rating."

Leaving trash in the car, not being at the pick-up location when drivers arrive and being rude or discourteous can all drive down riders' ratings.

"Drivers tell us that what they look for in riders is mutual respect and for people to treat them with courtesy," said Anderson. "So say hello, say goodbye. You don't always need to be chatty, but be respectful."

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The company has about 2.8 million users in Australia and New Zealand.