Apple unveils iPhone XS and XS Max

Apple is betting big on the iPhone X. And we mean big.

The company announced on Wednesday its largest smartphone ever: the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. The Max has a larger display than the usual Plus size phones but a similar body.

Appe also showed off a 5.8-inch iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max.

The cameras on the phones are, as usual, "better than ever before," said Apple exec Phil Schiller, who has uttered the same words at previous events. The new 12 megapixel cameras have bigger sensors and an improved HDR mode.

The popular portrait mode, which de-focuses the background of a photo to emphasize the subject, has a new setting. Users can adjust the depth of field after they take the picture.

The iPhone X line also packs augmented reality tools to have more realistic graphics and object reflections

The company also unveiled an upgraded Apple Watch. The Series 4 has a 30% larger edge-to-edge display and is thinner. It has more reliable reception and is two times faster.

