Jemele Hill confirms that she's leaving ESPN

ESPN host Jemele Hill announced on Twitter that Friday is her last day at the network she has worked at for 12 years.

"When I started at ESPN in 2006, I had no idea that such a wonderful journey would take place over the next 12 years," Hill said in a tweet on Friday. "However, the time has come for me to begin a new chapter in my life."

Hill thanked ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro and her former SC6 host, Michael Smith in her tweet.

Reports surfaced last month that Hill was leaving ESPN, but her tweet on Friday marks the first time she confirmed the news.

Today is my last day at ESPN.



More from me on closing one of the most special chapters in my life: pic.twitter.com/jReaH5sWhW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2018

"Jemele is an exceptionally talented writer, storyteller, host and commentator whose unique voice has made ESPN's many platforms better over the last 12 years," said Connor Schell, ESPN's executive vice president of content.

Hill's tenure at ESPN was at times a turbulent one. She was sharply criticized by the White House for calling President Trump a "white supremacist" in a tweet. Hill eventually apologized for her comments.

Hill was at the center of another controversy soon after for comments she made on Twitter about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFL. ESPN suspended her for two weeks for violating the network's social media guidelines.

Hill left her post at SportsCenter earlier this year to become a senior correspondent and columnist for The Undefeated, the ESPN's site that covers the intersection of sports, race and culture.