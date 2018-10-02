Uber hires Expedia exec to fill HR role

Uber has a new head of human resources. Her hire comes nearly three months after the controversial exit of the previous HR chief.

Nikki Krishnamurthy will replace Liane Hornsey, who left Uber in early July after an internal investigation into how she handled racial discrimination claims within the company, the company announced on Tuesday.

Krishnamurthy comes from Expedia where she served as its chief people officer. She worked with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Before joining Uber last August, Khosrowshahi spent a decade leading Expedia.

In a statement, Khosrowshahi called Krishnamurthy a "trusted partner" who will help "evolve our culture."

The move marks another key hire under Khosrowshahi, who has been tasked with cleaning up the company's corporate culture. '

Uber has faced with a string of scandals, including widespread allegations of gender and sexual harassment that led to co-founder Travis Kalanick's resignation as CEO in June 2017.

Krishnamurthy, whose title is chief people officer, will oversee Uber's human resources, recruiting, workplace, and diversity and inclusion teams. She starts on October 8.