Commodities

It's supposed to be a fear trade. But, despite a trade war and a crisis in Turkey, the price is falling. More
|Energy
New York Mercantile
|Last
|Change
|% Change
|52-week price range
|Last Update
|
Oil (Light Crude)
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / barrel
|66.65
|+0.22
|+0.33%
|
45.58
Today|||
75.27
|10:06pm ET
|
Heating Oil
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / gallon
|2.11
|-0.0039
|-0.18%
|
1.57
Today|||
2.31
|10:06pm ET
|
Natural Gas
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / million BTUs
|2.96
|+0.023
|+0.78%
|
2.61
Today|||
3.05
|10:12pm ET
|
Unleaded Gas
Oct. 2018 contract
$ / gallon
|1.91
|-0.0019
|-0.10%
|
1.53
Today|||
2.28
|10:13pm ET
|
Brent Crude
Oct. 2018 contract
$ / barrel
|72.09
|-0.12
|-0.17%
|
66.70
Today|||
80.50
|10:08pm ET
|Metals
New York Mercantile
|Last
|Change
|% Change
|52-week price range
|Last Update
|
Gold
Dec. 2018 contract
$ / troy ounce
|1,199.90
|+5.30
|+0.44%
|
1,167
Today|||
1,369
|10:13pm ET
|
Silver
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / troy ounce
|14.76
|+0.095
|+0.65%
|
14.32
Today|||
18.29
|10:07pm ET
|
Platinum
Oct. 2018 contract
$ / troy ounce
|796.40
|+2.50
|+0.31%
|
755.70
Today|||
1,033
|10:13pm ET
|
Copper
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / pound
|2.67
|+0.0025
|+0.09%
|
2.55
Today|||
3.32
|10:13pm ET
|Agriculture
Chicago Board of Trade
|Last
|Change
|% Change
|52-week price range
|Last Update
|
Corn
Dec. 2018 contract
¢ / bushel
|375.75
|-0.75
|-0.20%
|
336.25
Today|||
412.25
|10:13pm ET
|
Soybeans
Nov. 2018 contract
¢ / bushel
|886.75
|-6.50
|-0.73%
|
826.25
Today|||
1,083
|10:13pm ET
|
Wheat
Dec. 2018 contract
¢ / bushel
|559.00
|-3.50
|-0.62%
|
410.50
Today|||
593.00
|10:13pm ET
|Meat & Livestock
Chicago Mercantile
|Last
|Change
|% Change
|52-week price range
|Last Update
|
Lean Hogs
Oct. 2018 contract
¢ / pound
|56.48
|-2.225
|-3.79%
|
47.83
Today|||
82.59
|8:11pm ET
|
Live Cattle
Oct. 2018 contract
¢ / pound
|110.45
|-0.80
|-0.72%
|
112.05
Today|||
115.00
|8:11pm ET
|
Feeder Cattle
Oct. 2018 contract
¢ / pound
|151.28
|-0.75
|-0.49%
|
128.88
Today|||
162.07
|8:11pm ET
|Consumer
New York Mercantile
|Last
|Change
|% Change
|52-week price range
|Last Update
|
Cocoa
March 2020 contract
$ / metric ton
|2,257.00
|+21.00
|+0.94%
|
--
Today|||
--
|8:12pm ET
|
Coffee
March 2020 contract
¢ / pound
|118.35
|-3.30
|-2.71%
|
-3,276,800.00
Today|||
-3,276,800.00
|8:11pm ET
|
Cotton
March 2020 contract
¢ / pound
|77.94
|+0.52
|+0.67%
|
-3,276,800.00
Today|||
-3,276,800.00
|8:11pm ET
|
Sugar #11
March 2020 contract
¢ / pound
|12.44
|-0.07
|-0.56%
|
-3,276,800.00
Today|||
-3,276,800.00
|8:11pm ET
|Ticker
|Price
|Change
|% Change
|Volume
|GSC
|25.50
|+0.65
|+2.63%
|556
|NIB
|25.37
|+0.64
|+2.59%
|26,304
|USAG
|16.30
|+0.37
|+2.32%
|303
|UGA
|32.82
|+0.52
|+1.61%
|10,167
|JJCB
|41.36
|+0.61
|+1.49%
|8,864
|AGF
|9.05
|-1.48
|-14.02%
|525
|JJOFF
|11.02
|-0.48
|-4.17%
|136,711
|PGMB
|39.29
|-1.65
|-4.03%
|227
|BJO
|38.09
|-1.48
|-3.74%
|122,641
|GRNTF
|24.12
|-0.82
|-3.27%
|1,058