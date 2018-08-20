Commodities

The gold rush is over

Aug 20 11:51 am:

It's supposed to be a fear trade. But, despite a trade war and a crisis in Turkey, the price is falling.   More

Energy
New York Mercantile		 Last   Change % Change 52-week price range Last Update
Oil (Light Crude)
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / barrel 		66.65   +0.22 +0.33%
45.58
Today|||
75.27
 10:06pm ET
Heating Oil
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / gallon 		2.11   -0.0039 -0.18%
1.57
Today|||
2.31
 10:06pm ET
Natural Gas
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / million BTUs 		2.96   +0.023 +0.78%
2.61
Today|||
3.05
 10:12pm ET
Unleaded Gas
Oct. 2018 contract
$ / gallon 		1.91   -0.0019 -0.10%
1.53
Today|||
2.28
 10:13pm ET
Brent Crude
Oct. 2018 contract
$ / barrel 		72.09   -0.12 -0.17%
66.70
Today|||
80.50
 10:08pm ET
s = Floor trades settled
Metals
New York Mercantile		 Last   Change % Change 52-week price range Last Update
Gold
Dec. 2018 contract
$ / troy ounce 		1,199.90   +5.30 +0.44%
1,167
Today|||
1,369
 10:13pm ET
Silver
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / troy ounce 		14.76   +0.095 +0.65%
14.32
Today|||
18.29
 10:07pm ET
Platinum
Oct. 2018 contract
$ / troy ounce 		796.40   +2.50 +0.31%
755.70
Today|||
1,033
 10:13pm ET
Copper
Sept. 2018 contract
$ / pound 		2.67   +0.0025 +0.09%
2.55
Today|||
3.32
 10:13pm ET
s = Floor trades settled
Agriculture
Chicago Board of Trade		 Last   Change % Change 52-week price range Last Update
Corn
Dec. 2018 contract
¢ / bushel 		375.75   -0.75 -0.20%
336.25
Today|||
412.25
 10:13pm ET
Soybeans
Nov. 2018 contract
¢ / bushel 		886.75   -6.50 -0.73%
826.25
Today|||
1,083
 10:13pm ET
Wheat
Dec. 2018 contract
¢ / bushel 		559.00   -3.50 -0.62%
410.50
Today|||
593.00
 10:13pm ET
s = Floor trades settled
Meat & Livestock
Chicago Mercantile		 Last   Change % Change 52-week price range Last Update
Lean Hogs
Oct. 2018 contract
¢ / pound 		56.48   -2.225 -3.79%
47.83
Today|||
82.59
 8:11pm ET
Live Cattle
Oct. 2018 contract
¢ / pound 		110.45   -0.80 -0.72%
112.05
Today|||
115.00
 8:11pm ET
Feeder Cattle
Oct. 2018 contract
¢ / pound 		151.28   -0.75 -0.49%
128.88
Today|||
162.07
 8:11pm ET
s = Floor trades settled
Consumer
New York Mercantile		 Last Change % Change 52-week price range Last Update
Cocoa
March 2020 contract
$ / metric ton 		2,257.00   +21.00 +0.94%
--
Today|||
--
 8:12pm ET
Coffee
March 2020 contract
¢ / pound 		118.35   -3.30 -2.71%
-3,276,800.00
Today|||
-3,276,800.00
 8:11pm ET
Cotton
March 2020 contract
¢ / pound 		77.94   +0.52 +0.67%
-3,276,800.00
Today|||
-3,276,800.00
 8:11pm ET
Sugar #11
March 2020 contract
¢ / pound 		12.44   -0.07 -0.56%
-3,276,800.00
Today|||
-3,276,800.00
 8:11pm ET
Previous day
Prior day's electronic settle
Commodity ETF Movers
Ticker Price Change % Change Volume
GSC 25.50 +0.65 +2.63% 556
NIB 25.37 +0.64 +2.59% 26,304
USAG 16.30 +0.37 +2.32% 303
UGA 32.82 +0.52 +1.61% 10,167
JJCB 41.36 +0.61 +1.49% 8,864
AGF 9.05 -1.48 -14.02% 525
JJOFF 11.02 -0.48 -4.17% 136,711
PGMB 39.29 -1.65 -4.03% 227
BJO 38.09 -1.48 -3.74% 122,641
GRNTF 24.12 -0.82 -3.27% 1,058