Fear & Greed Index

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is at 26.22. This is a neutral reading and indicates that market risks appear low.
Last changed Dec 27 from a Fear rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:20pm
During the last five trading days, volume in put options has lagged volume in call options by 33.48% as investors make bullish bets in their portfolios. This is a lower level of put buying than has been the norm during the last two years and is a neutral indication.
Last changed Dec 28 from an Extreme Fear rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:22pm
The number of stocks hitting 52-week lows exceeds the number hitting highs and is at the lower end of its range, indicating extreme fear.
Last changed Dec 3 from a Fear rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:21pm
Bonds have outperformed stocks by 11.09 percentage points during the last 20 trading days. This is close to the weakest performance for stocks relative to bonds in the past two years and indicates investors are fleeing risky stocks for the safety of bonds.
Last changed Dec 3 from a Greed rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:22pm
The McClellan Volume Summation Index measures advancing and declining volume on the NYSE. During the last month, approximately 12.28% more of each day's volume has traded in declining issues than in advancing issues, pushing this indicator towards the lower end of its range for the last two years.
Last changed Oct 4 from a Fear rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:23pm
Investors in low quality junk bonds are accepting 1.86 percentage points in additional yield over safer investment grade corporate bonds. This spread is higher than recent levels and suggests that investors are becoming more risk averse.
Last changed Dec 3 from a Fear rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:20pm
The S&P 500 is 9.71% below its 125-day average. During the last two years, the S&P 500 has typically been above this average, so rapid declines like this indicate extreme levels of fear.
Last changed Oct 9 from a Fear rating
Updated Dec 31 at 1:20pm
