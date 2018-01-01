Fear & Greed Index

What emotion is driving the market now?

  • Fear & Greed Now: 12 (Extreme Fear)
  • Fear & Greed Previous Close: 12 (Extreme Fear)
  • Fear & Greed 1 Week Ago: 2 (Extreme Fear)
  • Fear & Greed 1 Month Ago: 22 (Extreme Fear)
  • Fear & Greed 1 Year Ago: 53 (Neutral)
Last updated Dec 31 at 1:12pm

Seven Fear & Greed Indicators

Market Volatility
Neutral

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is at 26.22. This is a neutral reading and indicates that market risks appear low.

Last changed Dec 27 from a Fear rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:20pm

 
Put and Call Options
Neutral

During the last five trading days, volume in put options has lagged volume in call options by 33.48% as investors make bullish bets in their portfolios. This is a lower level of put buying than has been the norm during the last two years and is a neutral indication.

Last changed Dec 28 from an Extreme Fear rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:22pm

 
Stock Price Strength
Extreme Fear

The number of stocks hitting 52-week lows exceeds the number hitting highs and is at the lower end of its range, indicating extreme fear.

Last changed Dec 3 from a Fear rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:21pm

 
Safe Haven Demand
Extreme Fear

Bonds have outperformed stocks by 11.09 percentage points during the last 20 trading days. This is close to the weakest performance for stocks relative to bonds in the past two years and indicates investors are fleeing risky stocks for the safety of bonds.

Last changed Dec 3 from a Greed rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:22pm

 
Stock Price Breadth
Extreme Fear

The McClellan Volume Summation Index measures advancing and declining volume on the NYSE. During the last month, approximately 12.28% more of each day's volume has traded in declining issues than in advancing issues, pushing this indicator towards the lower end of its range for the last two years.

Last changed Oct 4 from a Fear rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:23pm

 
Junk Bond Demand
Extreme Fear

Investors in low quality junk bonds are accepting 1.86 percentage points in additional yield over safer investment grade corporate bonds. This spread is higher than recent levels and suggests that investors are becoming more risk averse.

Last changed Dec 3 from a Fear rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:20pm

 
Market Momentum
Extreme Fear

The S&P 500 is 9.71% below its 125-day average. During the last two years, the S&P 500 has typically been above this average, so rapid declines like this indicate extreme levels of fear.

Last changed Oct 9 from a Fear rating

Updated Dec 31 at 1:20pm

 

Fear & Greed Over Time

 
How the Index works
CNN's Fear & Greed Index tracks seven indicators of investor sentiment.
