As you zip through the skies to cross continents and oceans for business, airlines often give a little gift to make the experience a smidgen more comfortable. This gift, the amenity kit, is as much a tool for marketing as it is hospitality.

If you've packed your carry-on thoughtfully, you may not need an extra eye mask or socks, but the amenity kit is still very much a part of the premium air travel experience. These ten airlines offer the best of the best.