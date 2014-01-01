Companies
Where pot is legal
Recreational pot is legal in four states and D.C., while medical marijuana is legal in 20 other states.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Legend
*Recreational marijuana
is legal
Medical marijuana is legal
N/A
*Voters in Oregon, Alaska and Washington, D.C., approved legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2014.