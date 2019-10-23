Markets
Tech
Media
Success
Perspectives
Video
Markets
Premarkets
Dow 30
After-Hours
Market Movers
Fear & Greed
World Markets
Sector Performance
Investing
Markets Now
Before the Bell
Leading Indicator
Global Energy Challenge
Economy
Energy
Tech
Innovate
Gadget
Mission: Ahead
Upstarts
Business Evolved
Work Transformed
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
Media
Reliable Sources
Success
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Cars
Homes
Wealth Coach
Biz + Leisure
Center Piece
Perspectives
Video
International
Switzerland
India
Davos
Passion to Portfolio
On: Germany
More
Newsletters
About Us
Accessibility and CC
U.S.
World
Politics
Business
Opinion
Health
Entertainment
Tech
Style
Travel
Sports
Video
Shop
VR
More...
Follow CNN Business
Markets Now
FULL SHOW 10/23/2019: Greg Boutle on markets and trade
Greg Boutle of BNP Paribas warns that even though there are positive drivers for markets, corporate earnings and slowing economic growth could stall stocks in coming weeks.
Top Videos
01:44
Elon Musk is being sued by the SEC
02:11
Weed stocks: Bubble or opportunity?
03:06
Where are Bitcoin prices headed?
00:47
Sonic sold to Arby's owner
02:11
From Weight Watchers to WW: Companies that changed their names
03:59
This former CEO is scared by America's complacency with inequality
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until nearly 2020
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular