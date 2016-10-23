To CNNMoney
    Reliable Sources

    Why 'horse race' coverage can mislead viewers

    Hillary Clinton has been leading Donald Trump all year long. ABC's Matthew Dowd explains why media claims about a "tight race" are hurtful.

