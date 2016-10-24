To CNNMoney
    Time Warner, AT&T CEOs on $85 billion merger

    Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes and AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson sit down with Christine Romans to discuss AT&T's $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner.

