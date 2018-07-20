To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney

    Should these InfoWars videos be allowed on Facebook?

    In these two InfoWars videos posted on Facebook, commentators cast doubt on the honesty of Parkland shooting survivors. Facebook says the videos don't violate its policies.

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular