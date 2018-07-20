To CNNMoney
    Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving Fox News to campaign with Donald Trump Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News Channel host and longtime network personality, is soon leaving her role at the network to hit the campaign trail with Donald Trump Jr., who she is dating.

