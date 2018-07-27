To CNNMoney
CBS stock falls on report of New Yorker article alleging misconduct by Les Moonves
The New Yorker is about to publish an investigation of CBS Corporation and its CEO Leslie Moonves. News of the impending investigation sent the company's stock down more than 6% at midday Friday.
