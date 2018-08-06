To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney
    CNNMoney Reports

    MoviePass to limit customers to three films a month

    MoviePass is keeping its price at $9.95 a month, but limiting subscribers to three movies in that time. CNN's Frank Pallotta explains what that means for the future of MoviePass and movie subscription services.

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular